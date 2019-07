JOPLIN, Mo. – Ten local events are applying for grant funding from the City of Joplin.

Members of the Convention and Visitors Advisory Board will review the requests which total $145,000. That’s $35,000 more than is available to give. Those applying for the grants include the Joplin Memorial Run, Joplin Arts Fest, Emancipation Days, and the Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival.

