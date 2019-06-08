Joplin 44 Petro hosts Trucking Jamboree

An area truck stop is going all out to celebrate those who hit the road daily to deliver goods and services.

Joplin 44 Petro is holding its annual Trucking Jamboree. The two-day event is held in honor of truck drivers around the nation. It includes everything from live music to a petting zoo and show trucks. Organizers say they made the event family-friendly because a truck driver’s family plays a big role in his or her job. They say while this event is meant to be fun, it’s really meant to say thanks for those that transfer goods and services on a daily basis.

“We recognize that what they do is very important, it’s very very hard job, an honest living, but it’s a very difficult job, they put in the miles every day to bring the goods and services to our communities,” says Joel Hamilton, Joplin 44 Petro.

Events will continue through Saturday.

