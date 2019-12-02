JonBenét Ramsey family photographer charged with numerous child porn charges

OREGON — A family hired photographer who sold numerous images from a photo shoot of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey has been arrested and charged with 15 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse.

Randall D. Simons, 67, was arrested in July 2019 on accusations that he was “regularly accessing images of child pornography on the public wireless network of a local restaurant,” police in Oakridge, Ore., said.

Randall D Simons (oregoncrimenews.org)

According to court files, Simons accessed the sites between August 2018 and July 2019.

Simons had entered a plea of “not guilty” on all 15 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree on July 11th, 2019.

On Monday, November 25th, 2019, Simons appeared at court for a pre-trail conference.

Simons is due back in court for a similar hearing on December 16th, 2019 before his trail set on January 8th, 2020.

Back in June 1996, six months before JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in her basement, Simons was hired by the Ramsey family of Boulder, Colorado to photograph JonBenét, according to news reports from the late 1990s and sources in Colorado.

A month after her death, Simons sold numerous glamours images of JonBenét, according to archive reports from The Associated Press related to Simons’ later arrest in Colorado on charges of indecent exposure.

According to the article, Simons said “My career is done. I’ll probably never work again.”