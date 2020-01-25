JOMO Restaurant Week features special offers from more than 30 restaurants

The time is almost here to cash in on some sweet deals from your local restaurants — all while helping a great cause! JOMO Restaurant Week 2020 kicks off Monday, January 27 and will last until Friday, February 2.
All week, Joplin restaurants and businesses will be offering specials in exchange for canned goods. And at the end of the week, all items collected will be donated to Crosslines Emergency Food Pantry.
Along with clutching these mouth-watering specials, those who bring in cans will be entered to win a gift basket valued at more than $500 — featuring gift certificates to the week’s participating restaurants.
Throughout the years, the event has gotten bigger and bigger — featuring 21, businesses in 2016, 22 businesses in 2017, and 25 in both 2018 and 2019.
But this year, the event has hit record-breaking numbers with specials from more than 30 Joplin businesses.
For more information on specials, contact participating restaurants. And, keep up with the week’s events by following @JOMORestaurantWeek on Facebook and using the hashtag #JOMORW.
PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS AND BUSINESSES
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|SPECIALS
|Babe’s Drive-In
|5018 N Main St.
|Enjoy 10% off your meal when you bring non-perishable canned food items!
|Beckett’s Cafe
|705 Illinois Ave.
|Bring in 5 canned food items and get 10% off
|Blackthorn
|510 S Joplin Ave.
|Get $5.00 off a pie when you bring 5 canned food items!
|Bookhouse Cinema
|715 E Broadway St.
|FREE soda and popcorn with donation of 3 canned goods
|The Bruncheonette
|424 N Main St.
|Enjoy 50% OFF your meal, if you bring in 10 food items!!
|Carmine’s
|524 S Joplin Ave.
|FREE Garlic Bread with any food donation
|Chavela’s
|2621 N Rangeline Rd.
|FREE chips and queso when you bring in 5 canned food items
|Club 1201
|1201 E 32nd St.
|15% Off when you bring in any food donations!
|Club 609
|609 S Main St.
|Receive 15% off with donation!
|Crabbys
|815 W 7th St.
|Bring in any non-perishable food donations, and receive a free spinach dip!
|Del Rio Bordertown Cafe
|1801 N Rangeline Rd.
|Enjoy a FREE cup of queso with any food item donated!
|Del Rio Grill & Cantina
|1802 W 32nd St.
|Enjoy a FREE cup of queso with any food item donated!
|Eagle Drive-In
|4224 Hearnes Blvd.
|Get 2 burgers for the price of One with 5 Canned food items donated!
|Food4Less
|2800 E 32nd St.
|Daily offers and specials
|Granny Shaffer’s
|2728 N Rangeline Rd.
|Bring in cans, get free pie!
24 Cans=FREE PIE
3 Cans= One slice of Pie
|Hackett Hot Wings
|520 S Main St.
|10% off meal with donation
|Instant Karma
|527 S Main St.
|10% off with donation of 5 canned goods
|Joplin Cafe
|2330 W 20th St.
|10% off tab when you bring in at least 4 canned goods
|Kitchen Pass
|1212 S Main
|Bring canned goods into Crosslines Ministries — Joplin to receive menu and special details
Open for JOMO Restaurant Week only
|La Hacienda
|825 S Maiden Ln.
|FREE queso or guacamole with a donation of five items
|M&M Bistro
|612 S Main St.
|FREE Mediterranean Salad with any canned food donation!
|Me’s Place
|1203 Broadway
|FREE Gooie Cake with any canned food donation!
|MOJO Burger Co.
|702 S Maiden Ln.
|FREE regular size fries with purchase when you bring in a donation
|Mythos
|1306 S Rangeline
|Receive 10% off your visit when you bring in a donation
|Norma’s Diner
|1901 S Main St.
|$5 off your meal when you bring in 5 non-perishables
|Old Broadway Club
|702 Broadway
|FREE order of fried pickles with any donation
|Social BTB
|1027 S Main St.
|10% off bill with any donation
|Stogey’s Coney Island
|2629 E 7th St. #1673
|FREE brownie sundae with your meal when you bring in 5 canned goods
|Tropicana Bar & Grill
|2402 S Main St.
|FREE beer or piece of Turtle Cheesecake with \donation
|Turtleheads
|4218 S Main St.
|BOGO 1/2 OFF WITH DONATION
Mon: Any size gumbo
Tues: Crab legs
Wed: Blue Point oysters
Thu: Shrimp Scampi
Fri: Grilled oysters
Sat: Any burger
Limit 1 per customer per visit
|Wilder’s Steakhouse
|1216 S Main St.
|Enjoy a complimentary signature side with any food donation during
|Woody’s Wood-Fire Pizza
|1831 W 7th St.
|Daily offers and specials