JOMO Restaurant Week features special offers from more than 30 restaurants

The time is almost here to cash in on some sweet deals from your local restaurants — all while helping a great cause! JOMO Restaurant Week 2020 kicks off Monday, January 27 and will last until Friday, February 2.

All week, Joplin restaurants and businesses will be offering specials in exchange for canned goods. And at the end of the week, all items collected will be donated to Crosslines Emergency Food Pantry.

Along with clutching these mouth-watering specials, those who bring in cans will be entered to win a gift basket valued at more than $500 — featuring gift certificates to the week’s participating restaurants.

Throughout the years, the event has gotten bigger and bigger — featuring 21, businesses in 2016, 22 businesses in 2017, and 25 in both 2018 and 2019.

But this year, the event has hit record-breaking numbers with specials from more than 30 Joplin businesses.

For more information on specials, contact participating restaurants. And, keep up with the week’s events by following @JOMORestaurantWeek on Facebook and using the hashtag #JOMORW.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS AND BUSINESSES