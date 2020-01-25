JOMO Restaurant Week features special offers from more than 30 restaurants

JOMO Restaurant Week 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The time is almost here to cash in on some sweet deals from your local restaurants — all while helping a great cause! JOMO Restaurant Week 2020 kicks off Monday, January 27 and will last until Friday, February 2.

All week, Joplin restaurants and businesses will be offering specials in exchange for canned goods. And at the end of the week, all items collected will be donated to Crosslines Emergency Food Pantry.

Along with clutching these mouth-watering specials, those who bring in cans will be entered to win a gift basket valued at more than $500 — featuring gift certificates to the week’s participating restaurants.

Throughout the years, the event has gotten bigger and bigger — featuring 21, businesses in 2016, 22 businesses in 2017, and 25 in both 2018 and 2019.

But this year, the event has hit record-breaking numbers with specials from more than 30 Joplin businesses.

For more information on specials, contact participating restaurants. And, keep up with the week’s events by following @JOMORestaurantWeek on Facebook and using the hashtag #JOMORW.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS AND BUSINESSES

RESTAURANTADDRESSSPECIALS
Babe’s Drive-In5018 N Main St.Enjoy 10% off your meal when you bring non-perishable canned food items!
Beckett’s Cafe705 Illinois Ave.Bring in 5 canned food items and get 10% off
Blackthorn510 S Joplin Ave.Get $5.00 off a pie when you bring 5 canned food items!
Bookhouse Cinema715 E Broadway St.FREE soda and popcorn with donation of 3 canned goods
The Bruncheonette424 N Main St.Enjoy 50% OFF your meal, if you bring in 10 food items!!
Carmine’s524 S Joplin Ave.FREE Garlic Bread with any food donation
Chavela’s 2621 N Rangeline Rd.FREE chips and queso when you bring in 5 canned food items 
Club 12011201 E 32nd St.15% Off when you bring in any food donations!
Club 609609 S Main St.Receive 15% off with donation!
Crabbys815 W 7th St.Bring in any non-perishable food donations, and receive a free spinach dip!
Del Rio Bordertown Cafe1801 N Rangeline Rd.Enjoy a FREE cup of queso with any food item donated!
Del Rio Grill & Cantina1802 W 32nd St. Enjoy a FREE cup of queso with any food item donated!
Eagle Drive-In4224 Hearnes Blvd. Get 2 burgers for the price of One with 5 Canned food items donated!
Food4Less2800 E 32nd St.Daily offers and specials
Granny Shaffer’s 2728 N Rangeline Rd.Bring in cans, get free pie!
24 Cans=FREE PIE
3 Cans= One slice of Pie
Hackett Hot Wings520 S Main St.10% off meal with donation
Instant Karma527 S Main St.10% off with donation of 5 canned goods
Joplin Cafe2330 W 20th St.10% off tab when you bring in at least 4 canned goods
Kitchen Pass1212 S MainBring canned goods into Crosslines Ministries — Joplin to receive menu and special details
Open for JOMO Restaurant Week only
La Hacienda825 S Maiden Ln.FREE queso or guacamole with a donation of five items
M&M Bistro612 S Main St.FREE Mediterranean Salad with any canned food donation!
Me’s Place1203 BroadwayFREE Gooie Cake with any canned food donation!
MOJO Burger Co.702 S Maiden Ln.FREE regular size fries with purchase when you bring in a donation
Mythos1306 S RangelineReceive 10% off your visit when you bring in a donation
Norma’s Diner1901 S Main St.$5 off your meal when you bring in 5 non-perishables
Old Broadway Club702 BroadwayFREE order of fried pickles with any donation
Social BTB1027 S Main St.10% off bill with any donation
Stogey’s Coney Island2629 E 7th St. #1673FREE brownie sundae with your meal when you bring in 5 canned goods
Tropicana Bar & Grill2402 S Main St.FREE beer or piece of Turtle Cheesecake with \donation
Turtleheads4218 S Main St.BOGO 1/2 OFF WITH DONATION
Mon: Any size gumbo
Tues: Crab legs
Wed: Blue Point oysters
Thu: Shrimp Scampi
Fri: Grilled oysters
Sat: Any burger

Limit 1 per customer per visit
Wilder’s Steakhouse1216 S Main St. Enjoy a complimentary signature side with any food donation during
Woody’s Wood-Fire Pizza1831 W 7th St.Daily offers and specials

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories