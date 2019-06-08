JOMO Pride Inc. hosts Downtown Diversity Pride Pageant and Fundraiser

JOPLIN, Mo. - Community members step out on a Friday to celebrate all things pride.

JOMO Pride Inc. held the Downtown Diversity Pride Pageant and Fundraiser at Wilder's Event Center in Joplin. The audience enjoyed seven contestants competing for Mr. and Mrs. JOMO Pride and Entertainment. And with this year marking the 50th anniversary of the start of the gay rights movement, JOMO Pride staff are happy to provide a safe and inclusive space for the LGBTQ community.

"Since our gay bar closed, there's not really any places for the LGBTQ community to you know come together and spend time together and have fun, have a good time, but this also allows us to raise money for an event that's really important to our community," says Ron Burch, JOMO Pride Inc. Co-Chair.

All money raised from this event will go toward Pride Fest, which will take place August 31st in Joplin.

