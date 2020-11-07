SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A quarterly gathering called Joining Community Forces helps local veterans find out what services are available for them.

Organizer Ted Donaldson says there are as many as 70 different organizations involved.

It’s an effort to improve the lives of those who have served our country. In keeping with covid protocol, this quarter’s meeting was held inside the Jasper County Courthouse, but was accessible to veterans all over Southwest Missouri.

Ted Donaldson, Director, Compass Quest Advocacy Group, said, “And a lot of times we get organizations or businesses, or in this case the Missouri University Extension is hosting this for us and then that way we can use their Zoom capabilities to help spread the word a little bit more.”

Donaldson says Southwest Missouri is a very veteran friendly community. And he says even new veterans to the region, as well as those who’ve lived here for a while, may not realize how many services and organizations are here to help them.