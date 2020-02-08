Joining Community Forces helps veterans find opportunities

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Finding out what services and opportunities are out there for area veterans was the purpose of an event at the Carthage V.F.W.

The event is called Joining Community Forces and is held once each quarter in different locations around Southwest Missouri.

Several guest speakers addressed veterans on a host of topics ranging from the U.S. Census, hospice care options, and pending legislation affecting vets on both the state and federal level.

Ted Donaldson, Director, Compass Quest, said, “We have about 60 or 70 organizations that are part of this, we are constantly growing, we’re constantly adding new members and we get an opportunity to come together in a business networking environment, we get to introduce each other and we get to talk about who we are and what we do and any events that are coming up.”

The next meeting of the group will be Friday May 15th, at 1:00 p.m. at Joplin City Hall inside the City Council Chambers located at 602 Main.

For more information on the group, or possibly becoming a member, follow the link below.

www.facebook.com/groups/JCFJoplin