Johnson Public Library in Baxter still checking out books despite water damage

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — The Johnston Public Library Board of Trustees provides an update on the Baxter Springs building after it sustained water damage back in October.

A water heater broke in the attic of the building, damaging 25% of its inventory and damaging the building.

Right now, there is no set date for when the building will reopen, but it is currently being renovated.

The library has partnered with the Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce to allow people to still check books in and out from that location.

And, the library trustees are looking for donations to help cover repair costs.

Anyone interested can drop their donation off at the American Bank in Baxter Springs to the library flood fund.