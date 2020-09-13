Jody Hoener appointed to the Kansas Governor’s Council on Fitness

KANSAS — A Southeast Kansas Economic Development Director has been appointed to the Kansas Governor’s Council on Fitness.

Jody Hoener is the Economic Development Director for Bourbon County and serves as the coordinator for the Healthy Bourbon County Action Team for Pathways to Healthy Kansas Grant.

The purpose of the council is to advise the governor on ways to improve the health of Kansans through the promotion of physical activity, good dietary choices, and prevention of tobacco use.

Hoener will serve as a board member for a three-year term starting in 2021.

