Jock’s Nitch celebrates 40 years in business

PITTSBURG, Kan. – An area company is celebrating its 40th year in business.

Phil Minton first came to Pittsburg as a college student on a Track and Field and Cross Country scholarship. When he was a PSU freshman, he and another man opened Jock’s Nitch Sports Apparel. But he quit school after his freshman year to run it himself. In addition to Pittsburg, the company also operates stores in Parsons, Topeka and Lawrence in Kansas, and Maryville in Missouri. He says one of the keys to their success is working hard to get contracts with schools in each of their markets.

“We have our all school team deals with Adidas for a lot of local colleges, junior colleges and high schools in our markets that we currently serve in our five markets, that’s a big part, that keeps the customers base coming into us and we’re known as a local store in all the communities, we give back in all the communities.” Phil Minton, Jock’s Nitch Inc. President

Minton says its been a challenge over the years to stay in business in communities that have national chain sporting good stores.

His son and brother are also employees.