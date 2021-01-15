Job fair to be held for laid off Butterball employees

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Soon to be laid off employees at the Butterball plant in Carthage have another option when it comes to staying employed.

Representatives with St. Joseph Missouri based Triumph Foods are in Carthage this weekend conducting a job fair. Production recruiter Jackson Frakes says his company is hosting a job fair aimed at hiring some of the 450 employees that will soon be let go at the Butterball plant in Carthage. Among the financial incentives, Frakes says the company will start employees at 16 dollars and 25 cents per hour.

Jackson Frakes, Production Recruiter, TriumphFoods, said, “We have a relocation package as long as you pass a Covid test and a drug test, we can put you up in a hotel room for 30 days at our cost, and then at the end of that 30 days we have a $1,500 gift that we give you to for first and last month’s rent.”

A spokesperson for Butterball says the layoffs will take place over the course of several months but will start no sooner than march first of this year. The job fair at Memorial Hall will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is also open to the public and no experience is needed.