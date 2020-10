NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Area Fall Job Fair is going virtual.

Starting Monday, October 5 through Monday October 19, job seekers can explore hundreds of available positions.

Sponsors are partnering with area businesses to fill vacant positions.

The fair will offer employers the ability to share openings with job seekers, take online applications and provide information about their businesses.

For more information, contact Lauri Lyerla at the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, at 417-451-1925