Job fair held in Miami on Tuesday

MIAMI, Ok. — New jobs are opening up in Miami – and residents, Tuesday, got the chance to apply for them.

The Regional Miami Area Economic Development Service hosted the Northeast Oklahoma Regional Job Fair at the Miami Civic Center. A number of businesses were on hand to offer applicants a wide variety of positions in retail, factory, marketing, and business.

Charlotte Howe, Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce President, said, “We’re just going to keep doing what we are supposed to do and come out and visit with us even if you’re not looking come out and visit there’s great people here.”

If you’re interested in a job – the chamber is willing to help.