Job-A-Palooza to take place Wednesday

FOUR STATE AREA — The biggest employers in the Four States are gathering in one place for a hiring event in Joplin.

The Missouri Job Center is hosting Job-A-Palooza at the Northpark Mall Wednesday from 11 until four. 53 employers will have booths inside the front entrance of the mall.

Anyone looking for a job will be interviewed on the spot with a variety of companies looking to hire including, Ducommun, Butterball, Downstream Casino, and more.

Bubba Evansco, Missouri Job Center, said, “I’ve been on unemployment myself and I promise you just as sure as tomorrow is going to come unemployment will run out. That federal assistance is going to end. You can either get in front of it or get run over by it. Job-A-Palooza is your first opportunity to get in front of it.”

Some companies are even offering $1,200 sign-on bonuses. Attendees are asked to bring their resume and dress to impress. Job seekers can also fill out an exit survey at the Missouri Job Center booth for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

To see the full list of companies attending and to apply for a job before the fair follow the link below.