Jim Jackson to retire from Newton County commission

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Jim Jackson will be retiring as the Newton County District Two Commissioner.

Jackson was first elected in 2012 and has served the county for 8 years and was also a former anchor for KSN until he retired from that job in 2012. He made a big impact in Newton County but thought it was time to hand over the title.

Jim Jackson, Newton County Commissioner, District 2, “I just wanna say it’s been a pleasure and an honor to serve the residents of Newton County and I’m gonna miss the people that I work with here in county government and most of all the people that I’ve served in Newton County for the past eight years.”

Jim Jackson would oversee the county’s management and administration, representing county interests at the state and federal level, participating in long-range planning, and managing the county budget and finances for Seneca, Fairview, Stella, and Neosho.

“I think one of my favorite things is dealing with people by accepting this job and being elected I met some very wonderful people in Newton County and I wouldn’t have had that opportunity if I hadn’t taken this position. So really it’s about the people and great coworkers and Newton County is a great place to live and grow up and support the area.”

With retiring, he hopes to spend more time with family and travel.

“One thing I’m most proud of is we’ve been good stewards of county finances and money for the past 8 years and I know that tradition will carry on with Mr. Osborne.”

David Osborne will be succeeding Jackson at the beginning of the new year.

David Osborne, said, “I’m excited to get started it’s I’ve been transitioning into the position talking with Jim quite often, he’s been great. I mean he’s been super fabulous cause he’s retiring and gonna step away and enjoy private life again which will be great for him and he’s really helped me a lot.”

“David Osborne is a very nice young man and he’s going to do very well in this position and I think as a commissioner and previous commissioners you want to leave the county in better shape than maybe what the on how you inherited that office and I think David will do well and carry on that tradition,” said Jackson.

Osborne was in the Missouri National Guard for 25 years. He hopes to have better roads, water flow, and have Newton County as a division 1 county.

“It’s life service, when you give your life. When you dedicate your life to a life of service you gotta find some way to serve. And this was just a great way to serve. And it was natural, it came natural. It wasn’t hard to win the election so i wasn’t have to force anything i won’t say it was challenging cause you do have to campaign and run, but it was a natural fit,” said Osborne.

Though Jackson will be retired that doesn’t mean residents won’t still see him. He will continue to visit his co-workers, staying busy, and broadcasting a local basketball game.