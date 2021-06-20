Jiffy Lube in Joplin holds a Father’s Day Car and Bike Show

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business is celebrating Father’s Day.

Jiffy Lube in Joplin held a Father’s Day Car and Bike Show.

Customers could enter their cars or motorcycles into the show to win cash prizes, free oil changes and tire rotations.

Sterlin Ward, Store Manager at Joplin Jiffy Lube, says, “Father’s Day seemed like a good day. Dad’s are into cars a lot of men have children that are into cars. So we figured if we had something positive like this it would give them a place to go with music, food fun that’s positive and safe for everyone in the community.”

He says they are hoping to hold more events in the future.