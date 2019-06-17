JHS welcomes new assistant principal

Jacob Williams has been named Assistant Principal of Joplin High School. Williams has been with the school district for nine years as a coach, teacher, and administrator. Williams has served as the Assistant Athletic Director and taught physical education at North and East Middle Schools.

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve the students, faculty, and staff at Joplin High School in the capacity of assistant principal. JHS is full of educators who have a “student first” mentality and I anticipate working alongside these teachers to further promote student achievement. I am fortunate to be joining an already strong group of educational administrators who will provide an abundance of knowledge and guidance during my transition,” said Jacob Williams, Joplin High School Assistant Principal.

Williams earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Missouri Southern State University. He also has a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from William Woods University.