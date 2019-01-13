JHS Volunteer Orientation 2019

Joplin, Mo - Four State residents spend their Saturday morning learning how to volunteer at a local animal shelter.

The Joplin Humane Society held their first Volunteer Orientation of 2019 this morning.

More than twenty-five eager participants lined the activities room to learn about the history of the facility, as well as, the different volunteer opportunities available.

Each year volunteers help with walking and washing animals, paperwork, and transportation, which is why JHS staff are grateful for the large turnout today.

"It's absolutely heartwarming to know that we have this many people in our community that have taken time out of their day to come out here and learn how to become a volunteer, the process, and to help us make a difference in the lives of so many homeless pets." says Tianna Fisher, Shelter Services Manager

Fisher hopes people will leave orientation today inspired to come back and volunteer soon.

