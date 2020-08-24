JHS students meet to pray

JOPLIN, Mo. — As Joplin gears up to head back to school, community members want to show their support for students and staff.

A group met at Joplin High School and gathered around the flag pole to pray over challenges the school may face this year.

This is an annual tradition in which anyone is welcome to attend.

At this event, people prayed for protection, safety, and wisdom.

Due to coronavirus, the school may endure new challenges this year, but one local resident says there is power in prayer.

David Durall, says, ” Well especially this year being such the abnormal year, we want to get together and pray protection over our students and staff and school leaders. We just want to get together and pray.”

Around 15 people attended the event to show how much they care about Joplin Schools.

People that could not attend the event in person were able to pray from home.