JHS student named National Merit Scholar Semi-Finalist

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin High School student is honored with a prestigious award.

Senior Patrick Beranek is a National Merit Semi-Finalist this year.

About 16,000 students nationwide compete in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

It requires a score above a 1,400 on the PSAT to qualify as a semi-finalist.

Beranek still has a few steps to take before he finds out if he wins the full award, but he is excited just to get the recognition.

Patrick Beranek, Joplin High School Semi-Finalist, said, “I’m happy for it I mean I’m working on my applications for uh finalist cause now that I’m a semi-finalist I’m now eligible to do that so hoping that I can uh finish up my essay for that and get that and get some scholarships out”

If Beranek makes it on to the finalist round, he could win a $2,500 scholarship.