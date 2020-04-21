JHS Science Research Competes at MSSU Regional Science Fair

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School Science Research was able to compete in both the MSSU Regional Science Fair and the Missouri Junior Academy of Science. Students were able to present virtually to a panel of judges and those judges decided awards/ placements for both competitions. Unfortunately, special awards were canceled this year as those judges were not available.
MSSU Regional Science Fair:
1st place/ grand prize winner: Samuel Peterson
2nd place: Katie Gray
3rd place: Keya Pandey
NOTE: If this had been a normal year, Sam would have advanced to the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Anaheim, CA in May. He is still recognized as the area’s finalist and ISEF is trying to come up with something to honor the finalists around the world.
Missouri Junior Academy of Science (MJAS):
1 rating, state qualifier: Samuel Peterson
1 rating, state qualifier: Katie Gray
1 rating, state qualifier: Angelina Liu
1 rating: Keya Pandey
1 rating: Nathan Goswick
2 rating; Saad Ali
Again, if this were a normal year, the state qualifiers would have advanced to a state competition that would have actually been hosted by MSSU this year.