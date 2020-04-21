JHS Science Research Competes at MSSU Regional Science Fair

In this April 17, 2020, photo, Zachary Davis poses for a photo at The Penny Ice Creamery in Santa Cruz, Calif. An investigation by The Associated Press found that the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to provide small businesses like Davis' with access to cash to support their employees, also provided hundreds of millions of dollars to large publicly traded companies. (AP Photo/Martha Mendoza)

Companies with thousands of employees, past penalties from government investigations and risks of financial failure even before the coronavirus walloped the economy were among those receiving millions of dollars from a relief fund that Congress created to help small businesses through the crisis, an Associated Press investigation found.