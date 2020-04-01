JHS Band to get $3,000 award

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local music program will benefit from an effort to fund more technology in the classroom.

The Dream Bigger Competition is awarding $3,000 to the Joplin High School Band.

That means an upgrade to the sound system in the band room, adding more speakers and the option to record music for immediate playback.

The Band Director says that’s a big boost to the learning process.

Brian Kelley, JHS Band Director, said, “We have so many different types of learners in our classrooms. And this is just another great way to reach the kids at different levels ’cause all kids learn differently. And I love having different options for them.”

They hope to install the new system in time for the start of classes next Fall.