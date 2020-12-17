JHS apprenticeship program leading to job placements for students

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local apprenticeship program is teaching students–you don’t have to go to college to get a good job.

In order to keep your car running smooth, it must be serviced periodically. The same thing holds true for truck engines.

That’s one of the tasks that Gage Weist has learned to do at Freightliner of Joplin.

Gage Weist, Diesel Truck Technician, said, “Oil changes, brakes, every fluid changes, anything, and up to sometimes we need to tear engines apart and fix those.”

Freightliner is a company that sells new and used trucks as well as provides service and repair work on engines. So how did someone who just graduated from high school a few months ago end up working full time in one of biggest industries in the Four States? Through an apprenticeship program between Franklin Tech and area employers.

Elsie Morris, Franklin Tech Special Services Coordinator, said, “We can teach them the basic skills but then they go out to that job place and they are able to fine tune those skills specific to that particular employer.”

In fact, Weist is the first from the franklin Tech Registered Youth Apprenticeship Program to finish his training and go full time with that same company. Shandon walker says Weist may be the first student to complete the training program, but hopefully won’t be the last.

Shandon Walker, Freightliner Service Manager, said, “It’s a very good field, the skilled labor field in general is a great field right now so these kind of opportunities for young men and women to get involved is a great opportunity and Gage has done well with it, he’ll continue to grow and learn and turn this into a great career if he so choses.”

Weist started training for his certifications while still a student a Joplin high, where he graduated from this past Spring. His paid apprenticeship with Freightliner is officially complete and he’s now full time.

“And hopefully stay with this company for a long time and work up the ladder,” said West.

Norris says she hopes to have as many as eight other students in the same apprenticeship program by the end of this year and even more enrolled in 2021.