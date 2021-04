JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a Missouri adult, and have not yet received a vaccination shot, but want one – keep this Friday open.

The Joplin Health Department will host a clinic on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Missouri residents 18-years of age and older will receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic will be held on the upper level of the Health Department – which is located at 4th and Kentucky in downtown Joplin.

Appointments are necessary.