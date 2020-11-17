JHD offering free flu shots

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to get a boost to stay healthy this flu season.

The city of Joplin is hosting a drive thru clinic offering flu shots that are free for any Missouri resident. The immunization is specifically for patients 19 and older. The clinic will not offer shots for younger children or the more potent version often used by elderly patients.

Cynthia Burnham, Joplin Health Dept., said, “The medical system’s already overburdened with covid. And medical hospitals are reaching capacity so if we can keep people out of the hospital with flu, then that will allow us to take care of all of the patients better.”

The drive thru clinic will be held at the Memorial Hall parking lot and runs from 7:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. or until they run out of the vaccine. Patients will need to enter off of Joplin street and show photo I.D.