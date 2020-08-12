JFD to receive funds to replace radios

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department will replace its radios.

The Department of Homeland Security and FEMA will be awarding the department $131,818.

It’s part of an Assistance to Fire Fighters Grant.

The city will be required to match the grant 10% or more than $13,000.

Firefighters carry portable radios anytime they’re on duty.

The ones they’re currently using are simply just too old to fix now and outdated.

Jim Furgerson Joplin Fire Department, said, “These radios are dual band so it allows us to keep our 800 frequency and go ahead and chat with those departments around us on those frequencies as well and those are all built into that radio. Whereas now, we’d have to set up a patch somehow and communicate that way, so this is much more efficient.”

Chief Furgerson says these radios will have the latest technlogy.

They’ll have bluetooth and encription capabilities.

The grant covers 30 new radios, which replaces nearly all of the current ones in use.