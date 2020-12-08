JFD teams up with Alorica to collect todays for kids

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin business is making the holidays brighter for kids in need this Christmas.

Monday, Alorica collected and donated more than 250 toys, along with wrapping paper, to the Joplin Fire Department’s Christmas for kids program. JFD says 276 families applied for their Christmas for kids program. They will hand out the presents to families before Christmas.

Adam Grimes, JFD, Christmas for Kids Program Director, said, “Their parents will be able to wrap them up and have a great Christmas. Many of these families that will be helping are just less fortunate or unable to buy toys for the circumstances that they’re dealing with.”

Jeb Cook, Alorica, said, “What a wonderful job by the Joplin Fire Department to put this on every single year. These guys are already busy out in our community helping with much needed services. For them to go that extra mile to go out and put something on like this every year is just amazing.”

In addition to Alorica’s items, another local nonprofit organization is donating three dollars per item to the Joplin Making Lives Better with Alorica — or MLBA — chapter. The money will help local families with financial hardships.