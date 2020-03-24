JFD taking extra precautions on medical calls

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is also taking extra precautions when they go out on medical calls.

Fire Chief Jim Furgerson says they normally wear gloves when out on medical calls.

Now they’ve started using N95 masks, goggles, and if necessary even a gown.

The chief says this is all done in an effort to keep both his fire fighters and the patients safer.

Jim Furgerson, Joplin Fire Chief, said, “You know, our dispatch centers are doing a very great job of screening these calls and letting us know what level we may need. And as we’re responding to the call we can look at our computers and say, ‘OK, yeah we need to upgrade.'”

Furgerson says the morale of his firefighters has remained high during this time.