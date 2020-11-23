JFD ribs fundraiser will raise money for children in need

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Joplin firefighters need your help making the holidays brighter for local kids.

The Joplin Fire Department is selling ready-to-eat ribs along with sauces.

All the funds are going to the firefighters’ ‘Christmas for Kids’ program.

This yea,r the program has been seeing double the applications they normally do, which is now nearing 200 families.

“Firefighters are great at cooking, and we are gonna cook some ribs. They do have to be pre-ordered because we do have to make them up and have them be ready. So, if people can get their orders in before Thanksgiving. The delivery time is scheduled for December 4th,” says Captain Adam Grimes, Joplin Fire Department.

Anyone who orders online through this link can pick up the ribs on December 4th from 11 am – 3pm.