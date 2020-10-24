JFD recommends furnace inspection before Winter

JOPLIN, Mo. — Temperatures are dropping in the area so now is the time to inspect your furnace, even if it seems to be running without issues.

Experts say home owners should make sure the air filter is changed and the thermostat works.

At least a dozen heating and cooling companies across the state of Kansas are already seeing a jump in calls for furnace inspection. Joplin’s Fire Chief says maintaining your furnace is key to keeping your home safe.

Jim Furgerson, Joplin Fire Chief, said, “Maintenance goes a long way from your furnace get it checked out by a professional those have been down all year long. You want to make sure no leaks develop especially in a gas furnace. For a fireplace you want to get those chimneys and flues expected and clean to prevent flue fires.”

Experts say while furnaces may start up fine, it should still be checked because it will be running for longer periods of time in the coming months.