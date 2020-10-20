JFD Christmas for Kids changing amid pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — An annual holiday tradition is taking place this year, but with one change.

The Joplin Area Fire Fighters Christmas for Kids Program is taking place this holiday season.

In order to get gifts for your child, you must first register them, the deadline for registration is December 4th at 5 p.m. But the party that is typically held each year to hand out those items is not taking place due to covid concerns.

To apply or make a monetary donation to help pay for some of those gifts, follow the link below.

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.facebook.com/JoplinAreaFirefightersChristmas4Kids/&sa=D&ust=1603145771514000&usg=AFQjCNG32-fI7qOwQ4QPqthFjqXbKqjRkg