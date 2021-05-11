JFD Chief to retire

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s top firefighter is making plans to retire.

Fire Chief Jim Furgerson will end his time with the city next month. He’s spent 25-years in fire service – including time as a volunteer, as well as a full-time employee of the Joplin Fire Department.

Furgerson says the decision to move on is bittersweet.

JFD Chief Jim Furgerson, said, “I work with some of the finest men and women anywhere. I’d put them up against anybody, any fire department in the country. They’re very good at what they do, they’re very compassionate at what they do. They do their jobs very well.”

Furgerson is moving on to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency – and will serve as the Regional Emergency Management Director in the Southwest region.