The Oliva Apartment building in Joplin goes up in flames

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Fire crews are on the scene of the former Oliva Apartment building at 4th and Moffett.

Firefighters responded to the scene Monday night just before 10pm.

The building has had no occupants for years and was recently named a Missouri Place of Peril by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation.

It has been deteriorating with water damage and vandalism, but historians and enthusiasts had been hoping someone would bring it back to its former glory.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance says they are “devastated” by seeing the building up in flames.

The historic apartment building was built back in 1906. The structure is on the National Register of Historic Places.

We will continue bringing you the latest updates as they become available.