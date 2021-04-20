Jeremy Delmarco convicted in 2019 stabbing

ARMA, Ks. — An Arma man is convicted in a 2019 stabbing that left his wife dead and injured a second woman.

34-year-old Jeremy Delmarco entered a no contest plea today in Crawford County District Court. He was charged with second degree murder, attempted murder, and resisting arrest.

Those charges stem from an incident on February 4, 2019 where authorities say Delmarco stabbed his 37-year-old wife Brandy and her grandmother, Dorma Lemaster. Brandy died of her injuries.

Delmarco is scheduled to be sentenced June 30th.