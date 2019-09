This combination photo shows actress-singer Jennifer Lopez performing at the Directv Super Saturday Night in Minneapolis on Feb. 3, 2018, left, and Shakira performing at Madison Square Garden in New York on Aug. 10, 2018. The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, that Lopez and Shakira will perform at the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are teaming up to perform at the coveted Super Bowl Pepsi Half Time show in 2020, marking the first time the two Latina artists will take the stage together.

The “Hustlers” actress and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer tweeted photos of themselves with jewelry displaying the Pepsi logo and rings that read the date of Super Bowl LIV.

The NFL did not immediately responded to request for comment from NBC News