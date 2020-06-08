JCPenny to remain open in local areas

MISSOURI — Despite 154 JCPenny stores closing across the country, both Joplin and Springfield look to remain open despite the company’s bankruptcy.

Only two Missouri stores are closing, Independence and Kirksville.

The list of closures on the companies website also show that the JCPenny in Meadowbrook Mall in Pittsburg will remain open as well.

JCPenny sites the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 15.

Some of the retailers stores have still not re-opened although restrictions have been lifted in most states.

They did not indicate when those stores might re-open.

The company also says that it’s possible they will have to announce more closures in the coming weeks.