Jayme Closs, Wisconsin girl missing since parents killed in October, has been found alive

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NBC) - Jayme Closs, the Wisconsin girl missing since her parents were killed in October, has been found alive.

Jayme was 13 when she went missing on Oct. 15, the date her parents were found fatally shot in their home.

She has been located alive in Douglas County, Wisconsin, and a suspect was taken into custody Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department in Wisconsin announced.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the case, the statement said.

No information on Closs' condition has been released at this time.

The sheriff's statement said that its department "could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help."

Authorities began to search for the teenager after deputies called to the Closs home in the city of Barron found her parents, James Closs, 56, and his wife, Denise, 46, slain.

The deputies arrived at the home around four minutes after the end of a 911 call. They found the victims, but Jayme was not there and no gun was found, the Barron County sheriff said at the time.

Authorities will be holding a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. local time (11 a.m. ET).