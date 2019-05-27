Jayme Closs' kidnapper sentenced to life in prison Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(CNN Newsource) - He kidnapped 13-year-old Jayme Closs, brutally murdered her parents, and held her hostage for 88 days before she escaped. Today, we learned his sentence.

"You are the embodiment of evil and the public can only be safe if you are incarcerated until you die," said James Babler, Barron County Judge.

Jake Patterson, 21, will spend the rest of his life behind bars sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of Jayme Closs' parents. They died trying to protect their daughter from Patterson when he brutally forced his way into their Wisconsin home and killed them both with a shotgun at point-blank range.

"There is no doubt in my mind that you are one of the most dangerous men to walk on this planet," said Judge Babler.

Closs delivered a message to her abductor in a statement delivered in court by her attorney.

"He thought that he could own me but he was wrong. I was smarter. I watched his routine and I took back my freedom. He stole my parents from me. He stole almost everything I love from me. For 88 days he tried to steal me, and he didn't care who he hurt or who he killed to do that," said Chris Gramstrup, attorney.

The Closs family called today's sentence just a step in the healing process..

"Today was a very important step in the process of helping Jayme to move forward. We are satisfied with the outcome and believe that it will give Jayme some much needed peace of mind," said Jennifer Smith, Jayme Closs' Aunt.