Jay Recovering After Recent Storm Damage

JAY, Okla. - Power has been restored throughout the city.

The boil advisory has been lifted, however there was a water main break on Friday causing water to be shut off again.

It has since been repaired.

Crews are continuing to work and help the areas hit the worst.

For the 3 homes that are a total loss, Jay is waiting on insurance companies before cleaning their entire site.

"We do have a benefit account it's called the Jay benefit fund. Folks can make donations.The plan is when people run out of insurance or what insurance doesn't have or if people need a motel paid for a little bit longer while they work through all this."said Becky Farley, Mayor of Jay

Farley says the city is thankful for all who have helped their small community during their time of need.

For information on how you can make donations head to fourstateshomepage.com