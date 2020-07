JAY, Ok. — A local Walmart will be closing permanently.

Jay, Oklahoma Walmart employees were told today, their store would be closing.

The store is located at 1107 Main Street in Jay.

In a letter, the Market Manager says 67 employees will be losing their jobs in two months.

The store will close to the public on August 21st and employees will be terminated on September 25th.

The representative says there is no union reps and no bumping rights.