TULSA, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally shooting his mother and wounding another family member during a domestic violence situation.

Christopher Weeley, 42, of Jay, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to second-degree murder in Indian Country and assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country.

Weeley confessed to the March 6, 2021, deadly assault shooting Annie Marie Weeley in the chest, said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared statement. The second family member was shot twice, he said.

“Christopher Weeley’s acts of deadly violence forever changed a Delaware County family,” Johnson said. “My thoughts are with the surviving victim as she struggles to recover from the shooting and with the entire family as this case moves through the justice system.”

Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Weeley’s residence where a deputy found the elder Weeley wounded and unresponsive on the floor and a second family member on the couch with gunshot wounds to her stomach and lower back. The two victims were transported to the hospital, where the mother was pronounced dead. The second victim underwent emergency surgery.

When Christopher Weeley was taken into custody, he told investigators where he discarded the .22 caliber revolver used in the incident.

“The unfathomable assaults of the Weeley family members is nothing a household should ever experience,” said Ed Gray, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Oklahoma City Field Office. “We hope they find solace in knowing this heinous crime will not go unpunished and the FBI, in collaboration with its partners, will continue to work relentlessly in pursuit of maintaining safety and order with our communities.”