Jay awarded $36,000 grant from Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust

JAY, Ok. — 12 communities in Oklahoma have been awarded grants through the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust including the city of Jay.

Through a health communities incentive grant awarding the city of Jay $36,000, the city has been taking steps toward being more healthy.

Becki Farley, Mayor Of Jay, said, “There are several different levels of bronze, silver, and gold when you meet certain criteria there different buckets you can fulfill.”

Jay has been slowly integrating more health conscious policies as a part of those criteria into the city to even qualify for the grant.

The city implemented a Safe Routes To School ordinance.

“We had certain businesses pass tobacco policies where if I for example was an owner of a business. Then I would say my entity was tobacco free.”

And they created policies to make sure employees were given time for exercise breaks.

The city of Jay’s first goal with the funding is to build a walking trail in the city park.

They also want to add lighting to the area, and a course for disc golf.

“A lot of people want their attraction to come to the community is are there things to do health wise. are there walking trails are there biking trails are there things you can do recreation wide.”

Farley adds area businesses have been in strong support.

“If you’re an employer, if your employees are healthy then they’re at work more often your health costs are down and they are going to work and be more profitable if they are healthy.”

She says once they get the funding they’re hoping to start the project in 2020.