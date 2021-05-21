Jasper Schools chooses new superintendent

JASPER, Mo. (KODE) – A southwest Missouri school district is hiring a new superintendent.

Jasper R-5 leaders have chosen Dr. Eric Findley to head the district.

He has worked both in education and the private sector.

That includes time spent in Missouri school districts in Eugene, Warsaw, and Camdenton, then later taking over as Superintendent in High Point, Missouri.



Findley starts the job on July first, replacing outgoing superintendent Christina Hess who will become superintendent in Steelville, Missouri.