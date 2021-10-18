Jasper School District acquires new technology to help educate students

JASPER, Mo. — The Jasper School District is the latest to implement new technology to help students learn.

It recently purchased 24 “Promethean Boards” and 24 computers. The boards cost $84,000, and can sync to student computers for interactive learning.

“We can project without a projector our powerpoints, our google slides. we can have students go up to the board and work. you can use it as a white board as well. put google docks up there. so really its overall a much better way to utilize our facilities,” said Laura Hensley, Jasper R-5 Teacher.

Hensley says the boards can also be used to play educational games with the students.