Jasper Products teams up with Joplin Fire to practice workplace disaster procedures

A local company and firefighters prepare for disaster, just in case it happens.

Jasper Products and the Joplin Fire Department have worked together for several years in workplace disaster simulations. The drills enable responders to practice their emergency protocols in a real work place setting.

The exercises also help the employer in knowing what to do if and when a real disaster takes place.

“It helps these agencies and lots of personnel involved practice their procedures and protocols,” explained Scott Denny with Jasper Products. “We’ve been doing these kinds of drills with the fire department here locally for probably eight years.”

The company has nearly 900 employees. Each year training events are held in different parts of the company’s 33 acres of warehouse space between 25th and 27th Streets and Davis Boulevard.