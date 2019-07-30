Jasper Man, 20, Sexually Assaulted 8-year-old girl in 2018, Pleaded Guilty Monday Avoiding Trial

Iain Balem Knotts, 20, originally charged with First Degree Rape of a Victim less than 12, Pleaded Guilty to reduced charges of Statutory Sodomy.

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (OzarksFirst) – A 20-year-old man from Jasper, Mo. pleaded guilty to two counts of Statutory Sodomy in connection with 2018 incidents involving an 8-year-old girl.

The incidents occurred in July of 2018 in Eldridge, Mo. which lies 12 miles northwest of Lebonan, Mo. in LaClede County.

Online court records show that Iain Balem Knotts is to be sentenced on Oct. 21, 2019. He changed his plea Monday (07/29/19) before a trial was set begin in Laclede County.

A probable cause statement in the case states that Knotts was arrested in July 23, 2018 after a 14-year-old family member reported seeing him assault the 8-year-old.

He was originally charged with First Degree Rape of a victim less than 12. He pleaded to the reduced charge of Statutory Sodomy.

Knotts remains in custody in the Laclede County Jail and is to be sentenced after a sentencing assessment report.