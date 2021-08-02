Jasper County voters will be taking a poll on a variety of questions tomorrow

JASPER COUNTY, MO – Four states voters will be deciding a number of questions at the polls tomorrow.

That includes Missouri questions from Joplin and 4 more cities in Jasper County, along with a countywide question.

That addresses funding for 911 services, with other issues ranging from fire protection district, a use tax, city water service, and taxes to pay for parks & rec, and storm water projects.

The polls will be open from 6:00a.m. to 7:00p.m.

Also in Kansas, Columbus School District is asking for more than $14,000,000 for additions at the central campus and high school.

Those polls run from 7:00a.m. to 7:00p.m.

You can find out more about the list of questions through the links below.

We will be posting election results tomorrow night.

https://cherokeecountyks.gov/main/images/NOTICE_OF_BOND_ELECTION.pdf