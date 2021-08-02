Jasper County voters will be taking a poll on a variety of questions tomorrow

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, MO – Four states voters will be deciding a number of questions at the polls tomorrow.

That includes Missouri questions from Joplin and 4 more cities in Jasper County, along with a countywide question.

That addresses funding for 911 services, with other issues ranging from fire protection district, a use tax, city water service, and taxes to pay for parks & rec, and storm water projects.

The polls will be open from 6:00a.m. to 7:00p.m.

Also in Kansas, Columbus School District is asking for more than $14,000,000 for additions at the central campus and high school.

Those polls run from 7:00a.m. to 7:00p.m.

You can find out more about the list of questions through the links below.

We will be posting election results tomorrow night.

Election results for the Jasper County ballot questions will be August 3rd

https://cherokeecountyks.gov/main/images/NOTICE_OF_BOND_ELECTION.pdf

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission