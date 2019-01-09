Jasper County voters to decide on sales tax on spring ballot

Jasper County voters will have a decision to make this spring - whether to continue a quarter cent sales tax.

"When it was constructed the ground level was a parking garage and there were two levels,” says Eric Theis, Jasper County City Administrator.

But the Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin has seen big changes since it was built in 1975. But even multiple rounds of renovations can't keep up with the demands of a legal system that's seen 700% growth in cases.

"Last year we had 17,000,” says Eric Theis.

There are problems with the building itself.

"We have significant infrastructure issues,” says Theis.

Like cracks in the foundation and leaks in the roof. And with so many cases, there's also the strain to the people involved in the system.

"Victims are having to sit next to the alleged perpetrator, witnesses have to sit next to the people they're testifying against and that really compromises the judicial process in a major way,” says Theis.

So the Jasper County commission is asking voters to approve an extension to an existing quarter cent tax. An extra 15 years would net up to $60 million dollars, paying for a new courts building, an expansion to the Jasper County jail and an extra courtroom in Carthage and significant security improvements.

"So it would start up on the second floor and there would be security they would have to go through,” says John Bartosh, Jasper County Commissioner.

Supporters estimate 2/3 of the revenue raised by the tax extension would come from residents from outside the county who work and shop in the area. The question will go on the April 2nd ballot.