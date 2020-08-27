Jasper County to pay off bonds used to pay for juvenile center

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County is paying off millions of dollars in bonds used to pay for the new county Juvenile Center.

The early payment means the county will save more than $300,000 in interest costs by paying off $5.9 million in bonds. The funds come from the quarter cent capital improvement sales tax.

The early payment means the Juvenile Center will be paid off three years earlier than expected.

Voters approved construction of the center in 2016 – and it opened for to the public last year.