Jasper County tax sale will now require buyers to pre-register ahead of time

JASPER COUNTY, MO – The annual Jasper County tax sale will now require buyers to sign up ahead of time.

The Jasper County collector will now pre-register bidders the week before the sale during normal business hours.

In the past, dozens of buyers have registered the morning of the sale.

That can be a lengthy process, since they are required to sign paperwork showing they don’t owe taxes on any of their current property.

“We’re one of the last that certainly has a multitude of bidders that didn’t pre-register. So it should speed things up and make it more efficient.” Says Steve McIntosh, Jasper Co. Collector.

The Jasper County tax sale will be held at memorial hall in Carthage on Monday, August 23rd.